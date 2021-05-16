Advertisement

No injuries in barn fire at MSU facility for cattle research

Cause still under investigation
Authorities were investigating after a fire extensively damaged part of a Michigan State University facility used for cattle research(WILX)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities were investigating after a fire extensively damaged part of a Michigan State University facility used for cattle research.

Ingham County dispatchers received a call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday about a fire at the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center on the East Lansing campus.

Campus police and East Lansing firefighters found a feed barn on fire. The fire was extinguished by 9 p.m.

No animals or people were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Immediate details on the extent of the damage weren’t available.

