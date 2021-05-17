Charges dropped, now Saginaw man suing city, officers over arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Proper police procedure and probable cause are two issues at the forefront of a lawsuit filed against two Saginaw police officers and the city.

A man was accused of breaking windows of city buildings, arrested in January 2020 and jailed for five days. The charges of malicious destruction of property were dropped in April and an attorney believes his client was a victim of confirmation bias.

Body camera video shows a Saginaw police officer talking with David Little on the night of Jan. 5, 2020.

“You were just sleeping,” the officer asks.

“Yeah, what happened,” replies Little.

“Well we are investigating someone out breaking windows on some businesses. Do you know anything about that?” the officer asks.

The investigation started when a witness saw a person break a window of a law office on Jefferson Street on the city’s east side. Another building not far away also had a window broken.

The officers say they tracked footprints in the snow from where those windows were broken, leading them a quarter-mile away to Little’s home. Police body camera shows what happens next.

“Do you have some shoes that you may be wearing outside that we tracked to your door?” the officer asks.

“Those shoes right there, go and put your hands behind your back, go and put your hands behind your back,” the officer tells Little.

Little was arrested.

“With this footprint leading away which we tracked from that building to here and then you have shoes that match this, which gives me enough probable cause to go ahead and put you under arrest,” the officer tells Little.

Little spent five days in jail before posting bond, but after numerous delays mainly due to the pandemic, the prosecutor dropped the charges last month -- 15 months after the arrest -- saying a proper identification of the defendant could not be produced at trial.

“He had criminal charges hanging over his head for over year. That means every single morning when he woke up, he could go to jail,” said Little’s attorney, Solomon Radner.

A three-count federal lawsuit has been filed against the city and the two officers for unlawful arrest and entry into his home. Radner claims police never asked permission to enter Little’s home, even though the officer said he did in the police report.

“The claim that the police followed footprints for more than a quarter-mile, all the way from a law office to where my client resides, is just absurd,” said Radner, questioning the probable cause for arresting Little.

He said the quick arrest of Little was an example of confirmation bias.

“Confirmation bias, when they knocked on that door, for whatever reason, they decided the guilty guy lives here and no matter what they would have seen or heard, the guilty guy lives here and everything they saw from that point on has to confirm that bias,” Radner said.

When the police came to his home, Little told them that he was at his friend’s home earlier in the day.

The city of Saginaw and Saginaw Police Department declined to comment on Monday because of the pending litigation.

