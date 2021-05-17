Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michigan State Police looking at possible hazing after Frankenmuth football games
Genesee County Jail.
Flint woman mauled by dog and hospitalized
Bars and restaurants left with questions following Michigan's looser mask restrictions
Bars and restaurants left with questions about Michigan’s looser mask mandate
Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
Michigan mask mandate mostly lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Eric Mays discusses an alternative idea for supplying Flint water.
Judge orders Flint councilman Eric Mays to pay $42,000 for lawsuit

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing AP and Al Jazeera offices, among others....
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
SC gov. signs bill forcing death row inmates to choose between firing squad, electric chair
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal