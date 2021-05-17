Emergency closure detouring eastbound I-69 in eastern Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Eastbound traffic will have to detour off I-69 in eastern Lapeer County early Tuesday while crews complete an emergency pavement repair.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a median crossover carrying eastbound traffic over to the westbound lanes during a $28 million repaving project requires an emergency repair.

The eastbound lanes of I-69 will be closed entirely from Lake Pleasant Road to Capac Road from 3 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. A posted detour will direct motorists on Lake Pleasant, Newark Road, M-53, Imlay City Road and back to Capac Road.

Eastbound I-69 should be back open through the construction zone by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

MDOT is repaving about 8 miles of I-69 in Lapeer County this summer. The construction zone extends from Newark Road to the Lapeer-St. Clair county line.

