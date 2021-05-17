Emterra delays recycling pickup in most of Genesee County until further notice

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emterra customers in much of Genesee County won’t get their recycling picked up again until further notice due to a continued labor shortage.

Instead, the waste hauler is setting up drop-off locations in most of the townships it serves for customers who don’t want to hold their recyclables until the next pickup.

The following recycling drop-off locations are set up this week:

Argentine Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Monday to Thursday. Call 810-735-5050 for details.

Atlas Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Wednesday to Friday. Call 810-636-2548 for details.

Davison Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Flint Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Flushing Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Monday through Wednesday. Call 810-659-0800 for details.

Mt. Morris Township Senior Center will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Richfield Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Wednesday. Call 810-653-3564 for details.

Thetford Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Tuesday. Call 810-686-5200 for details.

Vienna Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

