Emterra delays recycling pickup in most of Genesee County until further notice

Drop-off locations set up in several townships for customers who don’t want to hold onto recyclables
Safai Coffee focuses on recycling in its shop, but says there won't be room to recycle as much is pickup is cut down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emterra customers in much of Genesee County won’t get their recycling picked up again until further notice due to a continued labor shortage.

Instead, the waste hauler is setting up drop-off locations in most of the townships it serves for customers who don’t want to hold their recyclables until the next pickup.

The following recycling drop-off locations are set up this week:

  • Argentine Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Monday to Thursday. Call 810-735-5050 for details.
  • Atlas Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Wednesday to Friday. Call 810-636-2548 for details.
  • Davison Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.
  • Flint Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.
  • Flushing Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Monday through Wednesday. Call 810-659-0800 for details.
  • Mt. Morris Township Senior Center will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.
  • Richfield Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Wednesday. Call 810-653-3564 for details.
  • Thetford Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Tuesday. Call 810-686-5200 for details.
  • Vienna Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

