Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pilot from Gratiot County died after his plane crashed into a field in a rural area of Midland County on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing the single-engine Cessna crash into a field in the area of Geneva and Ball roads in Midland County’s Jasper Township around 1:20 p.m. The plane caught fire after coming to a stop in the field.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters found the body of the 23-year-old pilot in the cockpit after extinguishing the fire and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say he was alone in the airplane when it crashed.

Police did not identify the pilot Monday while they worked to notify his family.

Investigators were not immediately sure what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct a full investigation, which is expected to take months.

