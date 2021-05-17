Advertisement

Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot

The Cessna came down into a field in Jasper Township and caught fire
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pilot from Gratiot County died after his plane crashed into a field in a rural area of Midland County on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing the single-engine Cessna crash into a field in the area of Geneva and Ball roads in Midland County’s Jasper Township around 1:20 p.m. The plane caught fire after coming to a stop in the field.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters found the body of the 23-year-old pilot in the cockpit after extinguishing the fire and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say he was alone in the airplane when it crashed.

Police did not identify the pilot Monday while they worked to notify his family.

Investigators were not immediately sure what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct a full investigation, which is expected to take months.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police looking at possible hazing after Frankenmuth football games
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo
Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
Michigan mask mandate mostly lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Genesee County Jail.
Flint woman mauled by dog and hospitalized
Bars and restaurants left with questions following Michigan's looser mask restrictions
Bars and restaurants left with questions about Michigan’s looser mask mandate

Latest News

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is administered.
Genesee County Health Department going door-to-door to promote COVID-19 vaccine
M-21 corridor
MDOT considering major changes for M-21 corridor in Flint
Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint record mogul dies hours after saving 3-month-old from deadly crash