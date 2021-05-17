Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint music icon was credited with helping to save a 3-month-old girl in a car crash last week died hours later.

Bernard Terry died of a heart attack just hours after saving the little girl, according to people who were close to him. A friend called Terry a shining light to everyone who knew and came in contact with him.

Last Thursday, a 19-year-old woman died after her car overturned along Coldwater Road near Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township and slammed into the back of an MTA bus. Two witnesses help free the woman’s 3-month-old daughter from the back seat. One of them was Terry.

“He was here to serve his community, and to hear what happened and some of the details of how it happened, you just go, ‘That’s him,’” said friend Kevin Owens.

The 69-year-old Terry was an internationally known record producer, studio owner, guitar player and sound engineer. His death left everyone who knew Terry well in complete shock.

“He was just that guy who was going to lend a hand. He was that guy that was going to give you some advice. He was that guy that was going to talk you through things,” Owens said. “He was just that guy, if something happened he was going to be one of the ones to spring into action.”

Owens and Terry go back to the late 1980s, when Owens was learning the ins and outs of studio recording. The crash last Thursday happened in the same spot where that studio was located on Coldwater Road near Detroit Street.

Terry recorded and produced the gold album by Flint’s “Ready For The World” and is also known for helping to produce many well-known artists around the world, such as Howard Hewitt and Mary Davis of the SOS Band.

“I’m heartbroken over it, because I know he helped a lot of people, not just behind the microphones, but in front of them as well,” Owens said.

Funeral arrangements for Terry are scheduled on Thursday and Friday.

