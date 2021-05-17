JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

A very warm week got underway Monday with lots of sunshine and light southerly breezes. Temperatures moved from the upper 40s in the morning, through the 70s during the afternoon. With mostly fair skies holding overnight, temperatures early Tuesday morning will surround the 50-degree mark. That is just a little bit above the average, but not unusually warm.

Tuesday will begin with bright sunshine and a light southerly breeze. Some clouds will develop for the afternoon and light winds will turn in from the southeast. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. The lakeshore communities will be a little bit cooler with readings staying in the 70s. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop only to around 60-degrees.

We will remain quite warm for the rest of the workweek. As the week wears on, the humidity will increase a bit, and the atmosphere will become a little bit more unstable. Wednesday will bring a chance of scattered showers and Thundershowers. On ABC12 News we will follow increasing chances for storms into the weekend. - JR