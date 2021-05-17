Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint area picked up some showers Sunday morning.

But, not enough to dent our moderate drought conditions.

At least the sun popped out later in the day.

That helped get us up to normal temperatures in the upper 60s for this time of year.

The week starts off with some sun and clouds, but no rain is expected until Thursday.

That’s when we’ll get our first good dose of summer heat and humidity that will last through the weekend.

Be sure to check air-conditioners for debris around or on the fins.

You can hose the sides of your unit down to remove any gunk that’s accumulated.

Some units may require you to remove the side panels.

After some mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday,

We’ll see temperatures in the 80s the rest of the week.

A few showers could pop up Thursday, with more showers and thunderstorms possible Friday through Sunday.

