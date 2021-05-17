Meijer no longer requiring face masks for shoppers fully vaccinated for COVID-19

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer customers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer are required to wear a face mask in stores.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant announced a change in its mask policy effective Monday, allowing anyone who is considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to leave their face masks outside. Anyone who hasn’t received the vaccine or is waiting for a second dose is asked to continue wearing a mask at Meijer.

“Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law,” said Meijer spokesman Joe Hirschmugl. “Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.”

Meijer employees will continue wearing masks will the company looks into changes in mask regulations. The retailer did not say how it will verify whether customers are fully vaccinated.

Walmart and Target both announced new new mask policies over the past week, allowing customers to skip wearing a mask if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Kroger still is asking all customers to wear a face covering regardless of vaccine status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance for masks last week, recommending that everyone fully vaccinated for COVID-19 be allowed to skip masking up outdoors and in most indoor settings. Masks are still recommended for everyone in crowded indoor settings like prisons and public transportation.

