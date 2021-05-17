Advertisement

Michigan offering additional SNAP funds to 350,000 households

Monthly benefits are going up $95
Michigan is offering additional SNAP benefits beginning this month.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Every household in Michigan that receives federal SNAP benefits will get more beginning this month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is boosting the maximum benefit amount for 350,000 more households with money from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Since March 2020, the state already has allowed 350,000 households to receive the maximum amount of SNAP benefits when they ordinarily would qualify for less. Beginning this month, 350,000 more households will receive at least $95 more worth of SNAP benefits every month by increasing the maximum monthly amounts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said families are still facing food insecurity due to the health and economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one should go hungry in Michigan, especially in the midst of a pandemic, and I am proud of this step we are taking to continue helping families put food on the table,” she said.

Everyone who receives SNAP benefits automatically will get the increased amount without contacting their case worker or filing an additional application. The increased SNAP benefits will be deposited on Bridge Cards by May 25 as a separate payment.

The maximum SNAP benefits in Michigan are $234 per month for a single person to $1,114 a month for a family of six.

“We have worked with our federal partners throughout the pandemic to provide more access to food assistance because no one should have to worry about feeding their families – especially during these challenging times, said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “I appreciate the USDA for working with us to help families who are need.”

