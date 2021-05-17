Michigan police agencies kick off Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police across Michigan began a special seat belt enforcement campaign on Monday, which will run for the next two weeks.

Several police departments, sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police are taking part in the federally funded Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement through June 6. Police will work special patrols to look for motorists wearing seat belts in addition to their normal patrols.

“So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives. Buckle up every trip, every time.”

He said 217 people killed in crashes around Michigan in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt. Thirteen people died on Michigan roads over Memorial Day weekend in 2019, including two who were not wearing seat belts.

The state’s seat belt usage rate reached 94.4% in 2019, which is higher than the national average of 90.7%.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers age 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65.

Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4-foot-9. All children under age 4 years old must be in the back seat.

