Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 876,854.

Just over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,643 per day, which is about 600 fewer cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 755,119 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 51,373 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 107 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 20 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,627.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased as normal over the weekend to just over 26,300 tests completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in over two months on Sunday, settling at 5.68%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly over the past week. As of Monday, 1,781 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 574 from a week ago. Of those, 1,695 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 487 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 313 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since May 10, there are 179 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 118 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.312 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 5.429 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.26 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 623,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.667 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.293 million people statewide. A total of 42.1% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 56.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,189 cases and 844 deaths, which is an increase of 82 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 20,695 cases and 571 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,066 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and 195 recoveries.

Bay, 10,414 cases and 327 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,007 cases, 78 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases, one death and 335 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,888 cases, 53 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 397 recoveries.

Gratiot, 3,170 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Huron, 3,024 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of six case.

Iosco, 1,756 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 5,290 cases, 88 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and 943 recoveries.

Lapeer, 7,712 cases and 188 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and two cases.

Midland, 6,685 cases, 80 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,413 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 537 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,595 cases, 46 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and 279 recoveries.

Sanilac, 3,690 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,627 cases, 100 deaths and 4,631 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Tuscola, 4,831 cases and 159 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and two deaths.

