Police investigating after cat found doused in gasoline in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/17/21)- ”I’m super emotional about it. But it’s just terrifying. I just can’t believe that somebody would do something like that,” said Freeland resident, Gerri Wazny.

Gerri Wazny is moved to tears thinking back to how Milo--a neighborhood cat her family had been looking after for past two years, showed up to her home in Freeland late Thursday.

“The gasoline was from head to toe. There wasn’t a dry spot on him,” Wazny said.

Wazny said the following day, the orange tabby’s condition had worsened.

“My daughter tried to pet him just to listen soak in water and hair was just coming off in clumps,” she said.

So the family reached out to the Humane Society of Saginaw County for help, who in turn-- called police.

“Animals are some of the most defenseless beings out there and for somebody to do something this horrendous to a cat was pretty terrible,” said Tittabawasee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.

Chief Simon sais animal abuse can sometimes lead others incidents-- including those involving humans so it’s important to report cases of abuse as soon as possible.

“The sooner that you can call 911 and get law enforcement or the Saginaw County Animal Control Care Authority involved in investigating it would help us a long ways and investigating and prosecuting these people,” Simon said.

The Humane Society tells ABC 12 Milo is eating and receiving treatment.

In the meantime, Wazny, who said she already misses seeing the orange tabby around the neighborhood--has a message for the person who hurt him.

“He’s just the sweetest thing ever. thing ever. And if you had so much of a problem with a stray, you know, being near you, and simply call to have it removed you know that would have been the easiest thing to do,” Wazny said.

The Humane Society of Saginaw County is offering a thousand dollar reward for the information about the attack on Milo. You can call the Humane Society or Tittabawasee Township Police.

