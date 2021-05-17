Shiawassee County man facing 6 charges for alleged child abusive activity

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County man is facing six charges after authorities say distributed child pornographic images on the internet.

Police arrested 51-year-old Brian Scott Johnson of Perry and he was arraigned Thursday in Shiawassee County District Court on the following charges:

three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Johnson after learning that he allegedly was uploading child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

