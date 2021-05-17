Advertisement

Shiawassee County man facing 6 charges for alleged child abusive activity

Child pornography arrest
Child pornography arrest(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County man is facing six charges after authorities say distributed child pornographic images on the internet.

Police arrested 51-year-old Brian Scott Johnson of Perry and he was arraigned Thursday in Shiawassee County District Court on the following charges:

  • three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Johnson after learning that he allegedly was uploading child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police looking at possible hazing after Frankenmuth football games
Genesee County Jail.
Flint woman mauled by dog and hospitalized
Bars and restaurants left with questions following Michigan's looser mask restrictions
Bars and restaurants left with questions about Michigan’s looser mask mandate
Michigan is loosening its face mask mandate and planning to end it entirely this summer.
Michigan mask mandate mostly lifted for everyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Eric Mays discusses an alternative idea for supplying Flint water.
Judge orders Flint councilman Eric Mays to pay $42,000 for lawsuit

Latest News

Prolonged worker shortages leave mid-Michigan businesses in limbo
Authorities were investigating after a fire extensively damaged part of a Michigan State...
No injuries in barn fire at MSU facility for cattle research
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Vassar Theatre's iconic 1930s marquee.
Historic Vassar Theatre to ask maskless patrons for proof of vaccination