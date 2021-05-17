Advertisement

Temperatures swing 60 degrees warmer this week

Last week we fell into the 20s, this week we rise into the 80s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure will help us to stay dry and see some sun while sandwiched between two low pressure systems. Our next chance of rain will hold off until early Wednesday.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s for most – mid and upper 60s along the shoreline. We’ll see some sun but also some clouds, especially the further south you are. Winds today will be out of the S at 5-10mph.

Winds turn light tonight as skies clear. Tonight’s lows will be near 50.

Tomorrow we continue to warm with highs near 80! After starting bright and sunny more clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles are possible but the better chance of rain holds off until late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

We’ll be into the mid and upper 80s by the end of the week!

