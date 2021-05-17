Whitmer declares EMS Recognition Week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this week as EMS Recognition Week in Michigan to honor emergency medical professionals for their work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As an emergency medicine physician I know how important our EMS heroes are in the community and the critical role they plan when Michiganders are in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Michigan EMS professionals have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this pandemic and deserve our recognition for their tireless dedication.”

Michigan has 28,820 EMS providers working for 812 agencies with nearly 3,900 emergency medical vehicles responding to hundreds of emergencies every day. EMS crews also perform out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine and follow-up treatment, for people across the state.

“Michigan EMS is proud to be serving on the front lines of the pandemic, providing lifesaving health care and public safety services to Michigan residents,” said Jack Fisher, president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services. “We stand ready to help Michiganders in need of medical assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and appreciate the recognition during EMS Week.”

