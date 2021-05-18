Advertisement

Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by NC deputies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies is set to discuss the findings of the state’s investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to talk about the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

