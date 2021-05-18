Another Summer-like day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure will help to give us a lot of sunshine for most of the day. As another system moves in from the south we’ll see some clouds to end the day, and turn mainly overcast overnight through tomorrow. Scattered showers are expected tomorrow with the chance of a few storms.

Today will be another warm one with highs near 70 along Lake Huron, inland areas will be around 80 degrees! We’ll have a SE wind at 5-10mph today.

Tonight winds stay out of the SE with clouds moving in. Lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60.

Tomorrow looks to stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will dip a little, reaching the mid and upper 70s.

Then we’re back to highs in the mid and upper 80s to end the week!

