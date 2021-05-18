Advertisement

Antrim County case tied to Trump-Biden election is dismissed

A lawsuit over election results in Antrim County is over.
A lawsuit over election results in Antrim County is over.(AP)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a northern Michigan county whose brief fumble of election results led to claims of fraud and other mischief.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer from 13th Circuit Court says there’s nothing left to give to local voter William Bailey.

The judge allowed a forensic exam of election equipment in Antrim County. Elsenheimer noted that an audit was performed along with a hand recount of results in the Nov. 3 presidential race.

The hand recount resulted in 12 extra votes for former President Donald Trump out of over 15,700 ballots cast.

The northern Michigan county, which traditionally supports Republican candidates, has been under scrutiny since initial results showed a local victory for Joe Biden. It was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the end of Bailey’s lawsuit should spell the end of conspiracy theories surround the November 2020 elections.

“Time and time again, people have filed frivolous lawsuits in an attempt to undermine the integrity of our democratic process in Michigan,” she said. “I applaud the court for correctly concluding that there was no relief that could properly be granted on the claims presented.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson noted that Elsenheimer served as a Republican state lawmaker before he was elected judge. She said dismissal of the lawsuit shows the 2020 elections were “fair and secure.”

