As motorcycle crash deaths and injuries tick up, state promotes safety campaign

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Matt Barbour
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say 20 people died in motorcycle-related crashes on Michigan roadways in the last week alone, bringing the total of deaths to 357 this year.

MSP also reports 96 people were injured in crashes since last week, for a statewide total of 1,524 to date.

May is ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month’ and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging drivers to be extra cautious and aware of motorcycles on the road in the warmer months.

Benson says, “As motorcycle traffic increases across the state, all drivers should take extra care to prevent crashes every time they get behind the wheel. The simple act of taking a second look before making a turn or double-checking your blind spots can prevent crashes and save lives.”

The state says while it is commonly thought motorcyclist crashes occur most often on highways, 84-percent of motorcycle-vehicle crashes happen on city streets.

Drivers are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/LookTwice for more information and safety tips.

