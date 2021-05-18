Ascension Genesys Hospital worker questions why she isn’t classified as front-line

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Essential workers have been the backbone of Mid-Michigan communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

They include doctors, nurses, emergency responders, grocery store workers and hospital administrators to name a few. But while some places are giving incentives to those workers, there is some confusion as to who exactly is considered a frontline worker.

An employee at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township believes she is just as essential as the nurses and doctors she supports, but she isn’t getting the same benefits.

Teresa Loan works as an inventory coordinator at the hospital. Her job entails ordering all necessary supplies and equipment for operating rooms and interventional radiology, which includes personal protection equipment.

Loan considers herself to be a frontline worker.

“Patients are wheeled by me daily. From the emergency room, up to the X-ray and CT scan,” she said. “I don’t know if they have COVID.”

Loan currently lives at Heatherwood Apartments in Grand Blanc Township, where rent has consistently gone up over the last several years. She pays $62 more per month to be exact compared to three years ago, plus additional $20 a month for her cat.

Loan was looking to save a few bucks, so she called the complex’s business office to inquire about any discounts.

“They said only to emergency personnel, like say nurses, EMS, firefighter employees,” she said.

Loan was disheartened to learn the apartment complex wouldn’t honor that discount for her. While she may not be the person that intubates someone, she’s the person who orders the kit.

“It should be extended, especially in these conditions, to all hospital workers,” Loan said. “It’s 3%. It’s not like I’m asking for a $100 discount a month. It’s literally like $25.”

That $25 would save her $300 a year on her rent. Her job doesn’t qualify her for overtime, so in a way she considers herself to be on a fixed income.

“The hospital truly couldn’t run without myself and my teammates,” Loan said. “There’s no way we could run the hospital without the supplies that we need to obtain to care for our patients.”

Edward Rose and Sons, the company that manages Heatherwood Apartments, responded to Loan’s concerns with a document saying only registered nurses, licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses in a hospital setting qualify for the discount she is seeking.

