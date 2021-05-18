Back to the Bricks returns with first event of 2021 this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks is back with the first of the summer staple event was kicking off this weekend.

Last summer, the popular car show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint was forced to cancel at the height of the coronavirus pandemic like many other events. This summer, organizers are moving forward with the car show and adding new events to the lineup.

“With everything that happened in 2020, this really allowed us to do some critical thinking about where we want to see ourselves in five to 10 years and what we want to bring back to the community in 2021,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor.

The Dust ‘Em Off car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dort Financial Center in Flint will just be the beginning. This year, people can look forward to the main events in August, the annual promo tour and the road rally returning from last year.

“We knew the momentum was there and we could do something that was safe for our community,” Taylor said of the road rally. “We’re bringing it back and we expect over 1,000 cars for this first one in July and registration opens on June 11.”

While fun is of course a top priority, Taylor said safety will continue to be at the forefront of all events.

“We know now that restrictions are lifted for those who are vaccinated, but we still want to protect those who are choosing a different path for their health,” she said. “We’re just trying to keep everyone safe.”

To do so, Taylor said some events in smaller spaces will have smaller numbers of participants, social distancing is encouraged and the organization will continue monitoring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Controla nd Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

