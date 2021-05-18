Bay County provides incentives for residents to get vaccinated

BAY COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) - (05/18/21)- We’ve been providing the COVID vaccine throughout the county. Since end of December and, you know there’s probably about a dozen or more community partners that are providing the vaccine as well and We’ve had for the longest time, a real high demand for that and that demand is starting to slip off,” said Bay County Health Director, Joel Strasz.

Bay County Public Health Director Joel Strasz wants people to get off the fence about getting vaccinated.

“Our original goal before the President was that we were going to try to hit 70% by Fourth of July. And we still want to do that, and we think at this point time that, you know, after talking with a number of community leaders that it’s time to provide incentives,” Strasz said.

How about a New Car?

Or a $500 shopping spree at Best Buy?

Bay County is working with community businesses to provide the unique incentives.

And all you have to do to win? Get the shot.

“You know, we hope to see a good turnout. Over the weekend, and even now, still, especially with the mass mandates being lifted folks around the fence that are thinking now maybe I should maybe I should. Now’s the time for you to get vaccinated, the sooner you can get vaccinated, the more likely you’re going to be protected if you are exposing someone that doesn’t wear their mask,” he said.

Don’t worry - if you’ve already gotten your vaccination in Bay County, you’re eligible. You can fill out the form below.

https://form.jotform.com/211374073559054

