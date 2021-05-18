Advertisement

Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash

Police were on the scene for hours Monday afternoon following a deadly crash on Bristol Rd. and Van Slyke Rd. in Flint Township
By Michael Nafso
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/17/2021) - A deadly car crash had Flint Township had police on the scene for hours Monday afternoon at the intersection of Bristol and Van Slyke.

On Monday night, friends of the victim returned to that very same spot for a special candle lighting memorial.

Family and friends of 24-year-old, Chris Smith from Flint were in shock when they found out he was involved in this accident. There is a pouring of love out on social media, and it was no different Monday night where it all happened.

On an ABC12 social media post with a photo from the scene, there were many comments about the intersection where it all happened.

According to the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the county. From 2009 to 2013, there were 97 crashes, breaking the top 50 with the 11th most in Genesee County.

Monday night, however, wasn’t about the intersection or the crash.

“Our friend Chris Smith just passed away. We’re all super close to him. We all worked with him. Most of us did. It’s probably one of the hardest things that’s happened this year,” one of Chris’ friends said.

ABC12 asked what’s one thing they’re going to miss most about Chris. His friends responded with his personality, his smile, his laugh, and the way he would always be there without hesitation.

We are working to obtain an official press release from Flint Township Police. That was not made available on Monday.

In February, ABC12 put together a list of the most dangerous intersections in all of Mid-Michigan. To find that, click here.

