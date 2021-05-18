Genesee County Company responds to delays in recycling pickup

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -

Recycling has been piling up for weeks throughout the Mid-Michigan area due to the waste haulers worker shortage.

A Flint-based recycling group set up drop-off locations in most of the areas it serves to combat this issue.

Russell Beckley a Thetford Township Resident says he had about 5 weeks of recycling piling up at his home.

“I think the worst part was having a backup in the garage, because they didn’t pick it up every two weeks. And then I was told it would possibly be the next two weeks, and that didn’t happen on either,” he said.

Beckley decided to call up to the township hall to find out why his recycling wasn’t being picked up.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on because every week I look in people’s recycling we’re still out to the road when I got home.”

On Monday Beckley brought all of his recyclables he had saved up to the Thetford Township Hall. Emterra Group set up a bin up there for people who don’t want to wait.

Emterra Group is a waste management company who serves the Genesee County area says curbside recycling is delayed until further notice due to the continued labor shortage.

ABC 12 reached out to Emterra to ask about what they are doing to help their customers.

They released a statement saying:

Emterra has set up recycling bins at the 9 townships it services.

The following recycling drop-off locations are set up this week:

Argentine Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Monday to Thursday. Call 810-735-5050 for details.

Atlas Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public from Wednesday to Friday. Call 810-636-2548 for details.

Davison Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Flint Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Flushing Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Monday through Wednesday. Call 810-659-0800 for details.

Mt. Morris Township Senior Center will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

Richfield Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Wednesday. Call 810-653-3564 for details.

Thetford Township Hall will have recycling cans available for the public Friday through Tuesday. Call 810-686-5200 for details.

Vienna Township Hall will have a recycling truck set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day when trash is collected.

