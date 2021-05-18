How emergency response plan led to no deaths during last May’s flood disaster

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - In one of the largest disasters to ever happen in Mid-Michigan, not a single person was killed after two dams failed and catastrophic flooding took place in Midland and Gladwin counties.

During last May’s flooding, nearly 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes, hundreds of structures were destroyed, and lives were changed forever for many but in the midst of all of the chaos no one died.

A year later, Jenifier Boyer, Midland County’s emergency manager, is still touched by that.

“It’s amazing and humbling still,” she said. “I still get kind of emotional about it today because that’s always our goal. Life safety is always our number one priority.”

Boyer said the fact that no one was killed is a testament to the people that live in the area and the plan that emergency officials came up with before the dams failed.

“I don’t believe we expected it, the dam to fail,” Boyer said. “However, based on our understanding of the dam operations, what their limitations and stuff are during a large flooding event and also understanding the impact to our community south of the dam, I really think it helped us.”

In the fall of 2019, Midland and Gladwin county emergency officials worked with Boyce Hydro, the owner of the Edenville and Sanford dams at the time, to go through an emergency exercise where significant flooding occurred and the dams potentially failed.

More than 125 people from both counties took part in the exercise. This included emergency management teams, local representatives from cities and towns, and area first responders.

“It kind of gave us the opportunity to kind of walk through it before instead of having to run through it when it really happened,” Boyer said.

Boyer said this exercise made a big difference in everyone’s response when the dams actually did fail.

“I think that having that information, that experience helped us all be willing to pull a evacuation,” she said. “A little bit, a few steps ahead of the dam actually failing and I think that was critical for us to do for our community to give as much time as possible.”

Having less people out of their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time also helped prevent anyone from dying in the flooding, Boyer noted. She said previous flood events, including the one in 2017, also made a difference.

“A lot of the things we needed to improve on worked seamlessly and it really helped us when responding to this event,” Boyer said. “So, just the lessons learned from 2017 made us so successful in 2020.”

Boyer said that lessons were learned during last year’s flood event, too, and said they will work to improve even more in the future.

The one year anniversary of the flood event is this week and Boyer said that she is thankful that the disaster did not end up being worse than it was.

“I know that a lot of people have been really impacted by this,” she said. “They’ve lost a lot and endured a lot but knowing that we still have them with us through this, it’s amazing.”

