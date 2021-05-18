Lawmakers plead for safe driving in Michigan work zones

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers are asking drivers to slow down and drive safely through road construction zones this summer.

The House Transportation Committee held a hearing on Tuesday with representatives from road construction contractors and the wrecker industry to promote safety.

“We are entering a period where we are going to see increased travel in our state and I think about those workers out on our roadways who are helping to pave the way – literally in many cases,” said said Republican State Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann. “These workers want to be able to do their jobs safely and get home to their families at the end of the day. Safe driving in construction areas is crucial to making sure tragedy is avoided.”

He toured a work zone on I-69 in Eaton County with three colleagues to gather input from workers about additional safeguards that could put in place to protect them better.

“Just in the time we were there, we saw multiple cars and trucks whipping by us going 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. It’s dangerous to see up close,” O’Malley said. “It’s something we all need to be mindful and respectful of for the safety of these individuals as well as ourselves and others in the car. Vehicles pass very close to these workers and they often have no protection whatsoever.”

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning reported nearly 6,000 work zone crashes statewide in 2019, resulting in 17 deaths and nearly 80 serious injuries. An additional six workers have died in work zone crashes since September across Michigan.

“People are driving faster through areas with slower speed limits in place. They’re driving more distracted. They’re driving under the influence and those things contribute to more significant crashes,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Chief Operations Officer and Chief Engineer Tony Kratofil.

