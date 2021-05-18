McDonald’s workers in Flint planning a strike to promote the Fight for $15 and a Union

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Workers from a McDonald’s restaurant in Flint are planning a strike on Wednesday to promote the Fight for $15 and a Union movement.

Workers from the McDonald’s at 3212 Clio Road are planning to walk off the job around noon and take part in a national rally ahead of the McDonald’s corporate shareholder meeting on Thursday. McDonald’s workers in 14 other cities, including Detroit, are expected to take part.

The strike and rally are being organized by the Fight for $15 and a Union movement, which is pushing for a national minimum age of $15 an hour. The group also believes McDonald’s workers should be able to form a union to represent their rights in the workplace.

Workers also are calling on McDonald’s to withdraw from the National Restaurant Association and International Franchise Association, which both lobby heavily against minimum wage increases

Striking workers will receive T-shirts that read, “Our labor is worth more” and “Respect Us, Protect Us, Pay Us.”

