Michigan lawmakers approve bill exempting graduations from crowd limits

The bill heads to Gov. Whitmer, who can sign it into law or veto it
Michigan lawmakers approved a bill to lift COVID-19 capacity limits for graduations.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators have given final approval to a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from a state order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure could be signed into law or vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It passed 22-13 in the Senate Tuesday, with all Republicans and two Democrats in support.

Outdoor stadiums with enhanced protocols can operate at 20% capacity under the order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Up to 1,000 people can be in outdoor arenas while the limit is 375 at indoor arenas.

The capacity limits are higher in big stadiums.

Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton, who introduced the bill in the House, said high school graduations should be the highlight for seniors to recognize their accomplishments over the past four years. Many schools canceled graduations entirely or staged scaled down ceremonies last spring and many have announced changes for this spring.

