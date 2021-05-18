Michigan reaches new two-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached another two-month low on Tuesday, falling back to numbers not seen since the March and April surge started.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,271 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 878,125. That is the lowest increase covering a single day since March 2.

State health officials reported 83 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,710. Twenty-seven of the deaths from Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in two and a half months on Monday with just over 19,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly on Monday, settling at 6.05%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Tuesday, 1,760 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 21 from Monday. Of those, 1,641 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both remained almost the same. Michigan hospitals were treating 487 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 314 of them were on ventilator Tuesday.

Since Monday, there are the same number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.399 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 5.49 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.285 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 624,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.845 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.378 million people statewide. A total of 43.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 56.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 33,232 cases and 846 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 20,729 cases and 574 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,067 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 10,429 cases and 329 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 2,012 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,892 cases, 53 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 3,174 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Huron, 3,027 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,763 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 5,302 cases, 89 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,726 cases and 191 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 6,697 cases, 83 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and three deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,423 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 541 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,599 cases, 46 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,693 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,630 cases, 101 deaths and 4,631 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,834 cases and 159 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

