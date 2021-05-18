Michigan reinstates work search requirement for unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/18/21)- Out of a job, but looking for work. That was a state requirement for people receiving unemployment benefits.

Until COVID. That requirement was waived last year in March at the start of the pandemic.

But not for much longer. Officials with the state unemployment agency announced Tuesday that starting May 30th, people will have to prove they are looking for work, by contacting at least two employers per week.

The reinstatement of the work-search requirement is welcome news to business owners like Mark Hamel.

“Anything like that will certainly be a positive step in the right direction,” said business owner, Mark Hamel.

Hamel owns several eateries in the Fenton area and like some many other businesses, he has struggled to find people to hire. But he wonders about how effective the state will actually be in enforcing the reinstatement of the work search requirement.

“When somebody says I looked, I filled out 4 applications and I set up an interview and I didn’t get the job, are they going to follow up to call us and say this person says that they got an interview with you and they went in and you didn’t give them a job,” Hamel said.

Some groups, including state Republicans have also called on the governor to stop accepting all federal unemployment benefits, including an additional 300 dollars supplemental benefits to get more people back to work.

“If you go to a job interview right now, anywhere, you’re going to basically get a job,” he said.

