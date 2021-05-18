Michigan Senate approves resolution to protect whistleblowers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to propose adding whistleblowers protections for state employees to the state constitution.

If the resolution also is approved by two-thirds of the House, it will be placed on the November 2022 ballot for voters’ consideration.

The constitutional amendment would prohibit a state department or agency from taking disciplinary action against workers in the classified civil service for communicating with a legislator or the lawmaker’s staff. A similar provision would safeguard nonpartisan legislative employees.

The restrictions would not apply if employees make false statements or their communications are barred by law.

“Tens of thousands of state workers are dedicated to their jobs and take great pride in what they do,” said Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett. “As their representatives and senators, they must be able to meet with us to freely discuss anything that truthfully might be wrong or in need of changing.”

He said lawmakers have included protection for state employees to talk with senators and representatives in annual budget bills for over a decade. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a line-item veto to remove the provision last year.

Barrett then introduced a bill to create a law requiring the whistleblower protections for state workers. The bill passed the House and Senate with unanimous support, but Whitmer vetoed it and Barrett said Democrats dropped their support before an override vote.

That led to the resolution approved Tuesday to amend the Michigan Constitution with language permanently spelling out whistleblower protections for state employees.

“It is unfortunate that the idea of protecting whistleblowers — something long cherished by the left — has become a political football,” Barrett said. “Fortunately, we don’t live under one-person rule and the time has come to let the people decide.”

