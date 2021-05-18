Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan will reinstate a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective May 30.

But the state has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

All seven of Michigan’s Republican U.S. House members are urging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to halt the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

But Lynda Robinson, spokeswoman for the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, said it doesn’t plan to end any federal unemployment programs, including for self-employed or gig workers who began qualifying in the pandemic.

Unemployed workers have been exempt from the work search rule for over a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business leaders have complained that the lack of a requirement to look for a job and the $300 additional weekly benefit has kept some people out of the workforce. Many businesses say they have difficulty filling open positions this year.

