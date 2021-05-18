Michigan’s Attorney General warning Michiganders about an Amazon Imposter Scam

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) In a recent news release Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert on robocalls. Nessel says her Department has received complaints related to calls impersonating Amazon customer service.

Nessel advises Michiganders to scrutinize calls alerting them to suspicious activity on their Amazon account and avoid giving out personal information.

“If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and if they insist there is a problem with any of your accounts—don’t fall for it,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are working overtime in an effort to bamboozle you out of your hard-earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log in to your account directly through the mobile app or website to verify your order status or contact customer service.”

According to the news release there are several ways to spot an Amazon scam:

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect.

Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information.

Any customer who receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service immediately.

You can file a consumer complaint online on the Michigan Attorney General website or by calling 877-765-8388.

