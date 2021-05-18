Advertisement

Michigan’s Attorney General warning Michiganders about an Amazon Imposter Scam

Michigan AG office receiving complaints related to robocalls from people impersonating Amazon customer service.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
By Dawn Jones
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) In a recent news release Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert on robocalls. Nessel says her Department has received complaints related to calls impersonating Amazon customer service.

Nessel advises Michiganders to scrutinize calls alerting them to suspicious activity on their Amazon account and avoid giving out personal information.

“If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and if they insist there is a problem with any of your accounts—don’t fall for it,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are working overtime in an effort to bamboozle you out of your hard-earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log in to your account directly through the mobile app or website to verify your order status or contact customer service.”

According to the news release there are several ways to spot an Amazon scam:

  • Be skeptical of unsolicited calls.  Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect.
  • Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
  • Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information.
  • Any customer who receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service immediately.

You can file a consumer complaint online on the Michigan Attorney General website or by calling 877-765-8388.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo
Meijer is changing its in-store mask policy for customers fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Meijer no longer requiring face masks for shoppers fully vaccinated for COVID-19
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot
Michigan is offering additional SNAP benefits beginning this month.
Michigan offering additional SNAP funds to 350,000 households

Latest News

Grand Ledge, Mich.
School bus strikes, kills child on bike in Grand Ledge
As motorcycle crash deaths and injuries tick up, state promotes safety campaign
Recycling has been piling up for weeks throughout the Mid-Michigan area due to the waste...
Genesee County Company responds to delays in recycling pickup
Recycling has been piling up for weeks throughout the Mid-Michigan area due to the waste...
Genesee County company responds to delays in recycling pickup