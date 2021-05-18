Michigan’s loosened mask mandate to be clarified this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An update clarifying Michigan’s new face mask mandate is expected this week.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is expected to issue new guidance on Tuesday or Wednesday, which addresses common questions after the mandate was loosened significantly last week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last Friday that the state health department would relax face mask rules to more closely match guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The changes allow people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to ditch their masks in most situations.

The CDC is still calling for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. Unvaccinated people still are required to wear a mask during any indoor gathering of 15 or more people and any outdoor gathering of 100 or more people.

After the changes were announced Friday, confusion arose about how businesses should adjust their face mask policies and how the changes would affect schools, including whether they need to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Several popular retailers like Meijer and Walmart loosened their in-store mask requirements based on the CDC’s changes by allowing customers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to avoid masks. However, Kroger and Walgreens stores will continue requiring all customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

