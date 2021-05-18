New Consumers Energy summer peak electric rate starts in two weeks

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is rolling out a new electric rate structure in two weeks for 1.6 million customers.

The new Summer Peak Rate plan calls for billing electricity at about 1.5 times the off-peak cost from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays in June through September. The new rate takes effect on June 1 and will end for the year on Sept. 30.

Consumers Energy says most customers who make no changes to their electric usage will see a monthly increase of $2 or less. But customers who shift electric usage to earlier or later in the day could see savings on their bills.

The Summer Peak Rate plan is part of Consumers’ clean energy plan. By reducing electric usage during peak times, the utility believes it can avoid building new power plants.

“We know we all can take steps to protect the planet, and using less energy during peak times provides us all an opportunity to make a difference,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president for customer experience. “By shifting energy use to mornings, nights and weekends when the demand for energy is lower, customers can help lower their bills and make an impact on our clean energy future – helping to keep Michigan beautiful for generations to come.”

All Consumers Energy electric customers received a letter this spring explaining the Summer Peak Rate and some tips to help them save money.

Install a smart or programmable thermostat to control air conditioning use, which can save up to 15% on electric bills.

Reduce air conditioning by adjusting the thermostat up by 1 degree, which can reduce electric bills by 1% to 3%.

Run dishwashers and laundry appliances before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Clean or replace air conditioning filters to help them run more efficiently.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with more energy efficient LED bulbs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.