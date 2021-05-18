Police looking for possible homicide suspect near Zilwaukee Bridge

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect in a possible homicide after his pickup truck was located on the Zilwaukee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saginaw Township Police Department responded to an apartment at 170 Camelot Dr. in the Camelot Place Apartments around 12:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive female. Emergency crews found the 29-year-old victim dead and police determined she may have been killed.

Investigators did not immediately say how the woman died.

“It is a possible homicide. We are handing as a suspicious death,” said Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

A relative gave police information about a possible suspect and a description of that man’s pickup truck. A Saginaw County sheriff deputy found the truck unoccupied on the northbound lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of the bridge were closed for a while Tuesday, but they since have reopened.

The dive team was also called in to search the Saginaw River below the bridge, but investigators say it’s also possible the man may have abandoned the vehicle and had someone pick him up.

Law enforcement agencies from the Saginaw area were continuing to search for the suspect while police continue investigating the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about the 29-year-old’s death or the possible suspect’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.

Pussehl said Saginaw Township, like many other areas in the region, has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a sad case that an individual or individuals resort to domestic violence to settle whatever issues they have,” he said.

