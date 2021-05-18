Psychologist explains how people make decisions about masks and vaccines

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What goes in to making a decision?

Over the past year, everything has been up for debate -- from mask-wearing to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While many have chosen to follow widely-accepted health guidance, others have not.

A University of Michigan researcher said the answer comes down to one word: Diversity.

Michigan is well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic with the ups, the downs and everything in between.

According to University of Michigan Associate Professor of Psychology Josh Ackerman, a lot of what people have seen or heard influences their decision-making skills.

“So there are quite a diversity of responses people have and different ways in which people are reacting -- different ways they’re getting information and different sources of information,” he said.

Ackerman said people have a more difficult time making long-term and wise decisions when it comes to their health during times of crisis like this past year. So he said people create mental heuristics or shortcuts that can potentially place them on a not-so-good path.

“What people do when they’re feeling anxious or uncertain about an event -- they tend to look for very fast information that’s easy to understand,” Ackerman said.

Enter the endless world of Google, blogs, Facebook and other social media, where false information is put out there or where factual information gets misconstrued. That’s why people like Ann and Hal Rockman get their information right from the source, which influence their decision to wear a mask

“Everyone I think was watching the news, the CDC, and even our state governor,” Ann Rockman said.

“Looking at the poor people in the hospitals, seeing the numbers and what’s happening around the world with the numbers, it was an easy decision for me,” Hal Rockman said.

Dr. Ackerman said people will need time to readjust to normal habits as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, despite the lifting of restrictions and health and safety mandates.

