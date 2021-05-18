Saginaw Township lawmaker’s proposed tax credit for unborn babies passes committee

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw lawmaker’s bill that would extend Michigan’s income tax deduction for children to include unborn babies passed a committee on Tuesday.

Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township said the bill would expand the existing state income tax deduction for children to fetuses that reach an estimated 12 weeks of gestation by the end of the tax year on Dec. 31.

Pregnant mothers would have to be under the care of a physician to receive the deduction, which is worth $210 a year.

“Pregnant women and their families incur additional expenses during a pregnancy,” said Wakeman. “The savings from this exemption would help offset those expenses and incentivize timely prenatal care, which has been proven to lead to healthier outcomes for moms and babies.”

House Bill 4644 passed the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee and now heads to the full House for consideration. It would have to pass there and in the Senate before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration.

