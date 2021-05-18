School bus strikes, kills child on bike in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) - A child on a bike was struck by a school bus and killed outside a school in Eaton County.

The incident occurred Monday outside Neff Kindergarten Center in Grand Ledge. The student was in fourth grade at Beagle Elementary School. No other details were released.

Counselors were at schools Tuesday to support students and staff. Interim Superintendent David Chapin offered his “deepest sympathy” to the child’s family and friends of the family.

