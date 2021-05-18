Untreated sewage discharged in Midland’s Snake Creek

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The City of Midland Wastewater Plant has notified the public of a sanitary sewer overflow event in the area of Eastman Avenue and St. Andrews Road that resulted in the discharge of less than 1,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the Snake Creek.

In accordance with state law, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) Quality and the Midland County Health Department were notified of the overflow event. The overflow has been contained as of 3 p.m. today.

For more information, please contact the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant at 989-837-3500.

