Untreated sewage discharged in Midland’s Snake Creek

Sewer overflow near Eastman Avenue and St. Andrews Road
(Source: City of Midland)
(Source: City of Midland)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) The City of Midland Wastewater Plant has notified the public of a sanitary sewer overflow event in the area of Eastman Avenue and St. Andrews Road that resulted in the discharge of less than 1,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the Snake Creek.

In accordance with state law, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) Quality and the Midland County Health Department were notified of the overflow event. The overflow has been contained as of 3 p.m. today.

For more information, please contact the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant at 989-837-3500.

