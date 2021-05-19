Advertisement

21-year-old charged with shooting 11-year-old girl in Flint last week

Kelly Dixon is accused of shooting at a house and wounding an 11-year-old girl.
Kelly Dixon is accused of shooting at a house and wounding an 11-year-old girl.(source: Flint Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Flint last week.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Josephine Street around 5:45 p.m. on May 11. The young victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her leg.

She later was listed in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Flint Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kelly Dixon a day after the shooting. He was arraigned on five counts of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm causing injury, discharge of a firearm at a building causing serious injury and 10 firearms charges.

Dixon faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of assault with intent to murder.

