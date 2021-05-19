‘A big one’: GHOST team seizes 5,000+ doses of illegal fentanyl

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - A drug dealer caught and 5,000 doses of fentanyl are out of Genesee County.

That seizure could prevent thousands of overdoses and likely deaths. The Sheriff’s Office confiscated the illegal narcotic after a 3-week investigation.

Sheriff Chris Swanson couldn’t detail how his GHOST team learned of the suspected drug dealer. But he explained that they’re often tipped off by concerned family members, neighbors or through their own investigations after handling an overdose.

As the need for their proactive work has increased, they’ve expanded their team.

“This is a mid to high level operation,” Swanson said. “This is a big one. This is a big one because it moves so fast.”

One person is in custody after police searched a home in Genesee County, finding 536 grams of fentanyl, or “half a kilo” of what’s considered synthetic heroin, plus weapons, packaging materials and a press.

“In order to press it, in order to secure and conceal it even more and pack it together,” the Sheriff explained.. “A compressed kilo or half a kilo can be put into spare tires, it can be put into bumpers, it could be put into different containers, and it’s not loose, it’s compact.”

Meaning, they uncovered dealers, who could’ve been shipping their supply anywhere within North America.

“This impacts all of us. I mean, we know if anybody’s watching right now, they know somebody who’s fighting addiction, and they probably know someone who’s overdosed,” Swanson said.

They likely overdosed, he shared because of fentanyl, which has become more and more prevalent.

The Sheriff said fentanyl is 100-times more potent than heroin. It can be used on its own or cut with something else. So, he believes they took 5,000 to 15,000 hits off the street.

“For us it’s a big deal, but it’s yesterday’s dope. Don’t celebrate that” he said. “We’ve took it off the street. We did our thing. Now, we need to find today’s dope. And so, there’s a constant battle and we’re not relenting.”

ABC12 has reported throughout the last year, quarantine has only led to increased use among the addicted population. Overdoses and overdose deaths are up.

If you or a family member is struggling, click here for help.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.