Bay County High School named top in U.S.

John Glenn High School - Bay County
John Glenn High School - Bay County
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - A Bay County high school has been honored was one of the best in the nation.

John Glenn High School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report.

It was also noted as the highest ranking school in Bay County.

According to a release from the district, all high schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and college preparation, and John Glenn was awarded due to their high academic achievement and college readiness.

The Best High Schools rankings identify the country’s top-performing public high schools. According to U.S. News and World Report, the goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work.

