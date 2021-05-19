Businesses still recovering from last year’s dam failures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/21) - Last year’s flooding took a heavy economic toll on local businesses.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Sanford, in Midland County.

Up to 8 feet of water flooded downtown streets.

This is what the Red Oak restaurant and lounge looked like one year ago.

Today, business is brisk.

Owner Kevin Ayotte told me how he never thought of leaving town, after seeing his place in ruins.

“We were definitely committed. It’s like I say, it’s been my life since I’ve been twelve.”

Ayotte says he couldn’t have done it without so much community support.

And, he has some big plans ahead for those who stop in for a bite to eat.

“We’ve got some other things we’re going to work on too, as far as some barbequing and maybe some smoking some stuff out back and whatnot. We have a nice patio out back so people can sit outside.”

Sanford Hardware was also ruined by this record flood.

But, like Red Oak, they have come back stronger than ever, since opening barely a week ago.

Some finishing touches to the exterior isn’t stopping customers from lining up to support this important town resource.

Owner Denny Siam told me why he never thought to relocate.

“It’s a store that draws a lot of people. So, it will make the town a little bit busier. And, the busier the town is, the more apt somebody else is to maybe buy one of the lots that are empty now and put in another type of business.”

While most businesses have rebuilt, others have decided to either move out or move on.

Alex’s Railside Restaurant started to remodel, then felt they needed a change.

They’re now located at the Midland Mall.

According to Tony Stamas, Midland Business Alliance President & CEO, only a handful of the approximately 50 businesses washed out by the water, have not rebuilt.

But, its been costly, especially with the added impact of COVID.

“It’s hard to quantify. But, I think tens of millions of dollars when you look at the direct impact.”

Family, friends, neighbors and even complete strangers have come together to rebuild commerce.

But, more importantly, to restore faith, kindness and inspiration to rebuild lives in every community affected.

