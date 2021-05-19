Community pitches in to help Wixom Lake resident rebuild after floods

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One year after record floods along the Tittabawassee River, homeowners are still picking up the pieces.

Residents along Sanford and Wixom lakes are trying to move forward by rebuilding and remodeling their homes following the Edenville Dam disaster one year ago. They hope someday their properties will once again have water in front of them.

One year ago, Norma Howe’s house was practically underwater after the Edenville Dam failed on May 19, 2020. Memories and personal belongings were washed away in the ensuing floods.

Her kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring and furniture all were destroyed from the flood. Her house practically looked like a dried out swamp, but her homeowners insurance wouldn’t cover a dime.

“As you walked in the door, the refrigerator was on the floor, the stove, everything was laying down on the floor, except my grandfather clock,” Howe said.

One year later, she is marking a new beginning. Howe doesn’t want to dwell on the past. At the one-year anniversary of the floods, she practically has a new house.

“Everything looks so pretty, so much nicer,” she said. “It looks like a house instead of a cabin.”

Howe has too many people to thank for the radical transformation of her house. Organizations, churches, neighbors, friends and family all pitched in to help make her house of 31 years can be what she calls home once again.

The floors were redone, baseboard heating replaced, kitchen cabinets redone, new appliances were installed. Basically, anything that sat below four feet in the house was replaced or redone.

Howe stayed with her daughter for the past year while renovations were under way. While the home itself is now move-in ready, she knows it will take some time before she can enjoy the full benefits of the property with a lake out front.

“This used to be a waterfront property. Not anymore,” she said. “Just look at the mud and everything. Somebody should cut the weeds down.”

Howe is planning to move back in a couple weeks. The big holdup was waiting for a refrigerator, which took eight months to deliver.

