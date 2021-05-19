Dam Failures: One Year Later

(WJRT) - Exactly one year ago many in mid-Michigan had their lives changed forever when dams failed and brought catastrophic flood waters, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

Among the positives from the historic event, not a single life was lost. Officials say that is thanks in part to impeccable training.

Months before the dam breaches, Midland and Gladwin Counties worked together with Boyce Hydro and local first responders to come up with a plan in the event of a dam failure.

Officials say it was critical in preventing loss of life and helped them trigger evacuations sooner.

“I know that a lot of people have been really impacted by this. They’ve lost a lot and endured a lot but knowing that we still have them with us through this, it’s amazing,” said Midland County Emergency Manager Jenifier Boyer.

