Dam Failures: One Year Later

Wednesday marks one year since catastrophic flooding caused widespread damage in Midland, Gladwin Counties
It's been one year since catastrophic flooding caused widespread flooding in Midland and Gladwin Counties.
It's been one year since catastrophic flooding caused widespread flooding in Midland and Gladwin Counties.(WJRT)
By Matt Barbour
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WJRT) - Exactly one year ago many in mid-Michigan had their lives changed forever when dams failed and brought catastrophic flood waters, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

ABC12 News will bring you special coverage throughout the day to commemorate not just the impact on the area but also the stories of strength and resilience in rebuilding.

Among the positives from the historic event, not a single life was lost. Officials say that is thanks in part to impeccable training.

Months before the dam breaches, Midland and Gladwin Counties worked together with Boyce Hydro and local first responders to come up with a plan in the event of a dam failure.

Officials say it was critical in preventing loss of life and helped them trigger evacuations sooner.

“I know that a lot of people have been really impacted by this. They’ve lost a lot and endured a lot but knowing that we still have them with us through this, it’s amazing,” said Midland County Emergency Manager Jenifier Boyer.

Starting with First at Four, our Terry Camp will be live from Sanford through ABC12 News at Six bringing the most in-depth review of how nearby communities have been rebuilding all year.

Depend on ABC12 News for team coverage throughout the day.

