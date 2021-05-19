Dried out Wixom and Sanford lakes leave lakefront residents longer for return of water

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One year after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, there’s a very different scene in some of the most impacted areas like the once empty Wixom Lake.

Where a vibrant summer scene of boats and people enjoying themselves on the water once played out, a weed covered moonscape is all that’s left for surrounding residents to look at this summer. The lakes drained down the Tittabawassee River after the dams failed on May 19, 2020.

For now-former lakefront residents, their homes, their lives and their property values all have suffered over the past year. How do they pick up the pieces and try to move forward all while in the midst of the pandemic?

The people in the worst hit areas are resilient. People are picking up those pieces, rebuilding, remodeling, reopening and pushing forward.

The Four Lakes Task Force, which took ownership of four dams along the Tittabawassee River from Boyce Hydro, is working on a nearly $300 million plan to rebuild the Edenville and Sanford dams. Residents around Sanford, Secord, Smallwood and Wixom lakes overwhelming favor restoring the waterways.

The task force already has $50 million for the project and is pitching a special assessment for residents around the lakes to provide another $100 million for the work. They are hoping to receive an additional $137 million from the state and federal governments.

Completion of the massive rebuilding project remains years away, leaving lakefront residents with much less summer fun to enjoy for a while. Some are trying to make the best of the new landscape outside their windows.

”I’m trying to build a wildflower garden in pure sand. I don’t know how it’s going to work,” said Laura LaLonde, who lives on Sanford Lake.

She knows water won’t be here anytime soon, so she’s trying to make her once lakefront property a little more aesthetically pleasing. She’s got the sprinkler going to water the just planted flowers.

LaLonde said a lot of people on the lake have put on their creative thinking caps to find something to do with their previously water filled land. Some have decided to build gardens, others have turned their beach into volleyball courts or gathering places for family and friends.

People are essentially still using their property and getting good use out of it, just not in the way they had hoped.

While there may not be much water in Sanford Lake this summer, there are visual reminders -- the lakeshore breeze, the croaking frogs and the birds flying through -- that this vast land was and will be a lake again in the future.

“I want it back sooner rather than later obviously,” LaLonde said. “But we have to deal with what we’ve got.”

She hopes that the situation will bring people closer together this summer now that the coronavirus pandemic is easing up.

