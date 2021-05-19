FEMA offers lifeline to hundreds of Mid-Michigan flood victims with millions in grants

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of people were affected by the floods after the Edenville Dam failed one year ago.

For many businesses and families, rebuilding wouldn’t be possible without the help of FEMA. For many people, the federal assistance was a lifeline while it simply wasn’t enough for others.

The failure of the Edenville Dam and breach of the Sanford Dam on the evening of May 19, 2020, destroyed communities like the Village of Sanford. Homes and businesses were washed away while Wixom and Sanford lakes dried up.

The historic flood on caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage in Midland and Gladwin counties. That meant federal help would be needed to help communities recover.

Former President Donald Trump approved a request for an emergency declaration from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer four days after the floods. FEMA was on the ground in Midland County making federal resources available to the state and local governments almost immediately.

Over the past year, FEMA approved more than $10 million in grants for nearly 900 Midland County homeowners and renters.

“I appreciate the swift response from FEMA,” said Chris Jewett, whose home in Sanford was damaged by floodwaters. “It took some to get it but it was pretty quick after that.”

Hundreds of homeowners in Gladwin County received more than $2.5 million from FEMA while Saginaw County residents received more than $800,000 from the agency.

But was it enough? Homeowners like Lisa Dunlap say no.

Her home in Sanford was completely washed away by floodwaters a year ago. She now has a new home, but she only credits FEMA a little for getting there.

“I mean, I knew some people that were living in campers and tents for months,” Dunlap said. “And I know what I received, and it would have covered a week’s worth of renting a hotel or something like that, so I was a little disappointed with that ... I wish they could have done more.”

She was not familiar with the process FEMA follows to award disaster grants and loans, but she believes the agency should have offered more financial assistance.

“I’ve never been in the situation, so I don’t know how it all happens or you know where they come up with numbers or to say yes or no,” Dunlap said. “But I was disappointed from what I what I got what I heard other people got.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.